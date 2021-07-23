Disney Plus Added 10 New Movies/TV Shows Today

It’s Friday, so you know what that means, Disney Plus users – time for another haul of new content to arrive on the Mouse House streaming platform. These days we’re treated to two hauls per week, what with original TV titles debuting on Wednesdays now. So if you’ve already binged the latest episodes of Marvel Studios Assembled and the Turner & Hooch premiere, then here’s what’s fresh on D+ for you to catch this weekend.

In total, there are 10 new movies and TV shows dropping on D+ today. For starters, National Geographic viewers have even more shark-themed documentaries and docuseries to tuck into – namely Shark Files season 1 and the premiere of original show Playing with Sharks. The latest ep of Gordon Ramsey: Uncharted likewise debuts, with the traveling chef this week heading to Mexico.

Also look out for more from the trio of D+ original series that are still dropping new episodes on Fridays – that’s The Mysterious Benedict Society, Star Wars: The Bad Batch and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Things are heating up on all three shows – HSM, in particular, which reaches its penultimate installment of season 2 this Friday.

A couple of notable films also make their way to the library today. First, there’s Ice Age: The Meltdown. The second entry in the hit former Fox animated franchise, this one sees Manny the mammoth, Sid the sloth and the gang having to escape an impending flood. Last but not least, don’t miss Stuntman. This documentary film follows Hollywood stunt performer Eddie Braun as he prepares to attempt one of Evil Knievel’s most notorious failed stunts before he retires.

Check out the full list of everything coming to the platform this weekend here:

Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse – “Mickey The Brave!” (S1)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted – “Holy Mole Mexico” (S3)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 211 “Showtime” *Disney+ Original

Ice Age: The Meltdown

Playing With Sharks (Premiere) *Disney+ Original

Shark Attack Files (S1)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 113 “Infested” *Disney+ Original

Stuntman (Premiere) *Disney+ Original

The Mysterious Benedict Society – Episode 105 *Disney+ Original

Walking With Dinosaurs (2013)

Make sure to catch all this on Disney Plus from this Friday.