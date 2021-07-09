Disney Plus Added 13 New Movies/TV Shows Today

Disney Plus just delivered a stacked haul of fresh content this Friday, July 9th. Obviously, the most notable new addition is a certain Marvel blockbuster, but there’s also much else worth checking out on the Mouse House’s streaming service this weekend once you’ve caught the latest entry in the MCU. Specifically, there’s the latest episodes of the platform’s ongoing TV shows and some great National Geographic titles.

Yes, the biggest highlight of the day has to be Black Widow. After multiple delays, the Scarlett Johansson vehicle – her first solo outing in the franchise – is finally here. This Avengers: Infinity War prequel sees Natasha Romanoff returning to her native Russia to face off against the mysterious Taskmaster. Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz and David Harbour co-star. Alongside its release in theaters, D+ users can catch Black Widow via the Premier Access label for an additional $29.99 on top of their usual subscription fees.

Marvel fans may also want to check out Shark Beach this weekend, one of the many shark-themed titles debuting on the site today. But why should you watch this one over the others? Two words: Chris. Hemsworth. This documentary follows the Thor star as he takes to the oceans of his native Australia to investigate the complicated truth behind the country’s alarming rise in shark attacks.

As for the best of the rest, don’t miss the eleventh episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, the penultimate installment of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 2 and the third of The Mysterious Benedict Society. You might also want to check out Flicka, a 2006 family drama film about a girl who befriends a wild horse.

New Black Widow Photos Tease The MCU's Phase 4 Opener 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Check out the full list of all 13 new arrivals on Disney Plus today below:

July 9

Disney Junior Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S1)

Flicka

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) Ep. The Great Smoky Mountains

Miraculous World: Shanghai, The Legend Of Ladydragon

Orca Vs. Great White (AKA: Killer Whale Vs. Shark)

Rogue Shark (AKA: Rogue Jaws)

Shark Beach With Chris Hemsworth

When Sharks Attack (S7)

World’s Biggest Bullshark

Black Widow

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 209 “Spring Break”

The Mysterious Benedict Society: Episode 103

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 111 “Devil’s Deal”

Don’t miss all of this on Disney Plus this weekend.