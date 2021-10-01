Disney Plus Added 6 New Movies/TV Shows Today

Disney+ is getting a ton of new content this weekend with some included to celebrate Halloween festivities. As is common on the platform, there is something for every viewer with shows both targeted at younger and older viewers.

This weekend there are six new additions to the services line-up with three new movies and three new tv-series. Included in this range is a brand new Star Wars Lego series, Terrifying Tales right in time for Halloween. This trend continues with the additions The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular.

The series Star Wars Lego: Terrifying Tales is a Halloween-themed series in the world of Star Wars. As you’d expect from Star Wars Lego, you’re going to get classic Star Wars action along with the comedic flair of Lego animation.

Another Halloween special joining the service is Disney’s Just Roll With It: You Decide Live! This special episode will see the Bennett-Blatt family work to reverse a curse while encountering spooky individuals along the way.

There is a pair of Alvin and the Chipmunk films making their way to Disney+ and these are the first time in the series along with The Road Chip. Continuing with the new film additions, Disney’s Maleficent will also be available on the streaming service on Oct. 1.

The final addition to Disney+ this weekend is the Halloween special, The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular is perfect for younger viewers with classic Disney characters telling stories of their Halloween adventures.

All of these new additions will join Disney+ on Oct. 1.