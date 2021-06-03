Disney Plus Adding Another Marvel Legacy Movie This September

Disney Plus is slowly adding all the Marvel Legacy movies – that’s what we’re supposed to call the non-MCU Marvel films now, apparently – over time, with much of the X-Men franchise already available. And today, the Mouse House’s streaming platform has announced that the last entry in Fox’s X-universe is finally on its way. Yes, 2019’s X-Men: Dark Phoenix will drop on D+ in the United States on Friday, September 3rd.

Following on from Sophie Turner’s Jean Grey being introduced in X-Men: Apocalypse, Dark Phoenix explored Jean’s iconic transformation into her superpowerful alter ego. As directed by Simon Kinberg, this was meant to correct the errors of X-Men: The Last Stand – which Kinberg also wrote – but it ended up strangely repeating many of that film’s mistakes, as well as committing a number of its own.

In fact, according to Rotten Tomatoes, it’s an even bigger misfire. The Last Stand sports a Rotten rating on the review aggregate site, but its 57% is still a whole lot better than Dark Phoenix‘s paltry 22%. Remember, The Last Stand just made its own debut on Disney Plus in May, meaning that soon, fans will be able to watch them back to back to compare and contrast the two adaptations. If they feel like punishing themselves, that is.

Dark Phoenix is already available to stream in various other territories, but this will be the first time it’ll go up on D+ domestically. The film was just pulled from HBO Max in May, which led to speculation that it was headed to join the rest of the X-Men movies on Disney Plus. Unfortunately, it’s still a while away from doing so, but at least we know it’s coming and it’s an encouraging sign that we’ll eventually have the entire X-Men cinematic universe in one place.

Also starring James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender and Jessica Chastain, X-Men: Dark Phoenix arrives on Disney Plus in three months’ time.