Disney Plus Bingo is now a thing and so far everyone is losing

Disney Plus is giving fans a game to start their week, but it’s not exactly coming up roses for subscribers of the streaming platform.

To give users a raring game of Bingo, Disney Plus added an array of film and tv series to a card, and users are trying to make a bingo — or more than one. It sounds easy enough, right? Except it’s not exactly a game, they want viewers to win easily. Disney Plus made this Bingo card with specific intentions — to get subscribers to check out an array of titles, even those they might not typically watch.

From the classic and heartwarming film, 10 Things I Hate About You, to the toe-tapping The Greatest Showman — comments ranged from excited to totally bummed and struggling to get a single Bingo, let alone the entire card.

We scoured the comments section for subscribers who got bingo, and we did manage to find a few! For example, this user has seen everything on the Free Guy to West Side Story Line.

This Disney Plus fan got a blackout, but they were most certainly the only response in the comments section that had seen them all.

This subscriber also got a bingo but didn’t specify which movies/series they’d seen!

This user didn’t get a bingo but did note that they’ve seen three movies on the list.

This user has seen 7.

If you’re in a place experiencing a heat wave this week, Disney Plus gave you an assignment — you can try to form your own bingo — or blackout — throughout the rest of the week. Happy watching!