Disney Plus confirms exactly where ‘Doctor Strange 2’ fits in the MCU timeline

Today is a happy day for MCU fans as not only is there a new episode of Ms. Marvel to enjoy, but Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now officially streaming on Disney Plus. With its interdimensional scope and introduction of a few key new characters, the Benedict Cumberbatch sequel is easily one of the most significant Marvel productions of Phase Four so far. And now, thanks to the Mouse House’s platform, we know exactly where it fits into the franchise’s timeline.

With it becoming available on Disney Plus, Doctor Strange 2 has been added to the site’s official MCU chronological ranking of Marvel’s movies and TV shows. If you visit D+’s Marvel hub and scroll down a little, you’ll find the “Marvel Cinematic Universe in Timeline Order” list. This tells us that Multiverse of Madness occurs in a surprising place in the bigger MCU picture.

As you can see via the screenshot in the tweet below, Doctor Strange 2 has been officially classified as being set in between Eternals and Hawkeye. This helpfully tells us that Spider-Man: No Way Home — which is not on Disney Plus — must take place after Eternals, too, as we know Spidey 3 comes shortly before the events of MoM.

So #MultiverseOfMadness happens after the epic insanity of Eternals and before fun thrills of Hawkeye… Which means No Way Home is also after Eternals. 👹🔥🕷️🕸️ pic.twitter.com/EwrSniakX1 — Reika Shirai 🏳️‍🌈🦋👹💮 Callous Nightmare (@kabukibutterfly) June 22, 2022

Although things have got hazy ever since Avengers: Endgame jumped forward five years, it’s believed that Eternals is set in fall 2024, with Hawkeye obviously based around Christmastime that same year. So, according to this Disney Plus ordering, that must mean that Doctor Strange 2 fits in somewhere in the late fall of 2024. Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel, meanwhile, shift things into 2025, which is the universe’s current present-day.

So there you have it. If you’re wanting to rewatch Multiverse of Madness as part of a Phase Four binge then make sure to stick it on in between viewings of Eternals and Hawkeye.