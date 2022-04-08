Disney Plus debuts two Earth Day trailers in advance of holiday

Disney Plus is releasing a pair of documentary trailers to celebrate Earth Day ahead of the environmental holiday — with the first being the climber film Explorer: The Last Tepui and the second being the pastoral-focused The Biggest Little Farm: The Return. Both of the movies will premiere on the streaming platform later this month.

Through the course of the two nonfiction narratives, audiences will be brought on a journey around the world, from the rainforests of Guyana to the farms of California.

According to a release from Disney, the movies are meant to “celebrate the diversity and resilience of our planet and the species that inhabit it.”

“Filmed in some of the world’s most fascinating, biodiverse, and mysterious environments, these dynamic documentaries give viewers a revealing look at Earth’s splendors, its ecosystems, and inhabitants that face insurmountable environmental changes and threats,” the release said.

In the National Geographic film, Explorer: The Last Tepui, we follow the adventures of elite climber Alex Honnold, previously the subject of the 2018 film, Free Solo. After successfully performing a free solo climb of El Capitan in Yosemite National Park in the previous film, Honnold — along with a world-class climbing team led by climber Mark Synnott — will embark on a harrowing mission deep in the Amazon jungle in a first attempt at climbing a 1,000 foot sheer cliff, a massive “island in the sky” known as a tepui. Along the way, during a dangerous initial trek through the jungle, biologist Dr. Bruce Means will attempt to complete his life’s work by searching the cliff wall for undiscovered animal species.

With The Biggest Little Farm: The Return, we get a follow-up to the 2018 award-winning feature documentary film about urbanites John and Molly Chester, who abandon their hustle-and-bustle lifestyles in Los Angeles to live in a barren farm to grow fresh food and exist in harmony with nature in nearby Ventura County. The new film will document the farmers’ 10-year journey of transforming the land into a “magical working farm”, Apricot Lane Farms, touted as being akin to a real-life Charlotte’s Web.

Watch the Disney Plus documentaries, Explorer: The Last Tepui and The Biggest Little Farm: The Return, on Earth Day, April 22.