Disney Plus Is Adding 11 New Movies And TV Series This Week

As we head further into September, Disney Plus has another solid couple of hauls for subscribers to tuck into this coming week. As always, Wednesday delivers all the latest episodes of the Mouse House platform’s ongoing TV series, as well as a new one premiering, while Friday serves up three extra titles, including a Johnny Depp blockbuster.

Check out the full list of new arrivals for the week beginning September 6th below and then read on for more info:

September 8

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Episode 107 “Struggling Duckling / Friends Of The Family / Top Dog” *Disney+ Original

Disney Junior Mira, Royal Detective (S2), 15 episodes

Disney’s Pepper Ann (S1 – S3)

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (Premiere) Episode 101 “Aloha – The Hello One” *Disney+ Original

The Incredible Dr. Pol (S19), 5 episodes

The Wizard of Paws (S1)

Turner & Hooch – Episode 108 “Arf Appreciation” *Disney+ Original

What If…? – Episode 105 *Disney+ Original

September 10

Disney Far Away From Raven’s Home

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

Twenty Something (Short) (Premiere) *Disney+ Original

Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales Gallery 1 of 15

Click to skip



























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Turner & Hooch reaches its eighth episode on Wednesday, while What If…? unleashes its latest twist on the Marvel universe in its own fifth episode. Elsewhere, there are 15 new episodes of Disney Junior series Mira, Royal Detective as well as all three seasons of classic 90s cartoon Pepper Ann. Also don’t miss some more from Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life and The Incredible Dr. Pol.

The most notable new addition on Wednesday has to be Doogie Kameāloha M.D. As you can probably guess, this is a relaunch of Doogie Howser, once again following a teen doctor, though it’s not a direct continuation or even a straight-up reboot. Peyton Elizabeth Lee stars as the title character, who’s juggling her high school life with an early medical career, whose colleagues dub her “Doogie” in reference to Neil Patrick Harris’ character.

Meanwhile, on Friday you can catch Far Away From Raven’s Home, an 11-minute short based on the Raven-Symoné sitcom… with puppets! Then there’s the latest Pixar SparkShort, Twenty Something. Last but not least, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides finally makes its way to the service. The 2011 movie stars Depp as Jack Sparrow alongside Penélope Cruz and Ian McShane.

Don’t miss all of this on Disney Plus this week.