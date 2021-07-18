Disney Plus Is Adding 14 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

This coming week delivers yet another stacked haul of fresh content to Disney Plus. The last couple of weeks have brought a major movie release and the finale of a hugely hyped show, and while the next seven days don’t offer up anything quite as highly anticipated as Black Widow and the Loki finale – there’s still much for subscribers to enjoy this Wednesday and Friday.

Four original TV titles debut on July 21st, for instance. Head behind the scenes of the Tom Hiddleston hit with The Making of Loki, the latest special episode of docuseries Marvel Studios Assembled. Then catch the fourth episode of Pixar’s Monsters at Work. Two new series are launching that day, too. First up, there’s Turner and Hooch. A sequel, not a reboot, to the classic Tom Hanks 80s flick, Drake and Josh‘s Josh Peck stars as the son of Hanks’ Detective Turner, who inherits an unruly dog from his late dad.

Second, there’s Behind the Attraction, a docuseries that will explore the origins of the most iconic Disney Parks attractions, from Jungle Cruise to The Haunted Mansion to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Produced by The Rock, five episodes are available at launch with a further five headed to D+ later this year.

Friday then brings ten more titles, including the latest installments of The Mysterious Benedict Society, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and Star Wars: The Bad Batch. Not to mention the second film in the Ice Age franchise, Ice Age: The Meltdown, and a new documentary movie – Stuntman, which follows veteran stuntman Eddie Braun as he attempts to complete one of Evil Knievel’s most notorious failed stunts.

Here’s the full list of everything coming to Disney Plus for the week beginning July 19th:

July 21

Behind The Attraction (Premiere) *Disney+ Original

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Loki *Disney+ Original

Monsters At Work – Episode 104 “The Big Wazowskis” *Disney+ Original

Turner & Hooch – Episode 101 “Forever And A Dog” *Disney+ Original

July 23

Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse – “Mickey The Brave!” (S1)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted – “Holy Mole Mexico” (S3)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 211 “Showtime” *Disney+ Original

Ice Age: The Meltdown

Playing With Sharks (Premiere) *Disney+ Original

Shark Attack Files (S1)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 113 “Infested” *Disney+ Original

Stuntman (Premiere) *Disney+ Original

The Mysterious Benedict Society – Episode 105 *Disney+ Original

Walking With Dinosaurs (2013)

Catch all this on Disney Plus this week.