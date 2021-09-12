Disney Plus Is Adding 15 New Movies And TV Shows This Week

Disney Plus has another packed week full of new content coming over the next few days, as the week beginning September 13th offers up two hefty hauls of titles on Wednesday and Friday. There’s all the latest episodes of the Mouse House platform’s latest TV shows, as well as a 20th Century Fox movie, an animated special and a bunch of National Geographic content.

For starters, September 15th delivers the second episode of Doogie Howser reboot Doogie Kamealoha M.D. following its series premiere last week, not to mention the latest from Turner & Hooch and Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life. Of course, Marvel fans have the sixth episode of the hit animated anthology show What If…? to enjoy – no telling yet which alternate reality awaits us this time.

Skipping ahead to Friday, we have Fox romantic comedy Confessions of a Shopaholic starring Isla Fisher. Descendants fans, make sure to catch Descendants: The Royal Wedding, an animated special and spinoff of the hit movie trilogy which previously aired on The Disney Channel last month. As the title promises, it gives Dove Cameron’s Mal her happy ending – and also teases more from the franchise to come.

A lover of Disney music? Then check out Disney’s Broadway Hits at London’s Royal Albert Hall. On the National Geographic front, meanwhile, Friday brings Flooded Tombs of the Nile, Jade Eyed Leopards and Smoky Mountain Park Rangers. Last but not least, there’s also Nona, the latest SparksShort short film from Pixar.

Here’s the full breakdown of everything that’s coming to Disney Plus over the next few days.

September 15

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Episode 108 “The Ghost / The Imperfect Crime / Nut Soup” *Disney+ Original

Disney Junior Ready For Preschool (S2)

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – Episode 102 “Love Is A Mystery” *Disney+ Original

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S16)

Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S4), 13 episodes

Turner & Hooch – Episode 109 “Witness Pup-tection” *Disney+ Original

Unknown Waters with Jeremy Wade (S1), 3 episodes

What If…? – Episode 106 *Disney+ Original

September 17

Confessions of a Shopaholic

Disney Descendants: The Royal Wedding

Disney’s Broadway Hits At London’s Royal Albert Hall

Flooded Tombs Of The Nile

Jade Eyed Leopard

Nona (Short) – Premiere *Disney+ Original

Smoky Mountain Park Rangers

