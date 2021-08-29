Disney Plus Is Adding 15 New Movies And TV Shows This Week

Disney Plus is adding a load of great new content this week. As we wave goodbye to August and welcome in September, the Mouse House’s streaming service says hello to a total of 15 fresh titles this week, the majority of which are originals. Wednesday offers up the latest round of the platform’s ongoing TV series while Friday delivers a couple of major movies.

September 1st is particularly good to Pixar and Marvel fans. Not only are we getting the season 1 finale of Monsters In spinoff series Monsters at Work, Wednesday also sees the debut of Dug Days. Catch the full first season of this short-form Up off-shoot, focusing on the eponymous talking dog, in one go. Meanwhile, Marvel’s What If…? unleashes another animated alternate universe, not to mention there’s a fresh episode of Marvel Studios Legends.

The treats for Marvel fans keep on coming on Friday, which marks the D+ premiere of Dark Phoenix, the latest non-MCU Marvel movie – which we’re supposed to call Marvel Legacy films – to hit the service. The last of Fox’s mainline X-Men franchise, this second adaptation of the Dark Phoenix saga, after X-Men: The Last Stand, stars Sophie Turner as Jean Grey.

Friday also offers up Tomorrowland, the sci-fi adventure film starring George Clooney, which comes from the mind of The Incredibles‘ Brad Bird. The highlight of the day for many, though, is Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles. Described as a “cinematic concert experience”, the film features Billie Eilish performing unique renditions of the songs from her latest album.

Check out the full list of everything that’s coming to D+ this week below:

September 1

Alaska Animal Rescue (S2)

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Tall End Of Trauma

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Hijacked Pack

Disney Junior The Chicken Squad (S1), 4 episodes

Dug Days (Shorts) – Season 1 Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Episode 106 “The Hazelnut King / Egg Baby / Mega Muscle Chip”

Marvel Studios Legends – New Episode

Monsters at Work – Episode 110 “It’s Laughter They’re After”

Turner & Hooch – Episode 107 “To Serve and Pawtect”

What If…? – Episode 104

September 2

Behind The Scenes of Growing Up Animal

September 3

Dark Phoenix

Smoky Mountain Park Rangers

Tomorrowland

Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles

Don’t miss all this on Disney Plus over the next few days.