Disney Plus Is Adding 9 New Movies Today

The holiday season is almost here and to celebrate Disney+ is providing its subscribers with the gift of content today on the streaming platform. There are 9 new titles joining the service today and many of them are perfect for younger viewers.

Today, Nov. 5, there is a ton of Christmas-themed content and well-known franchises with new films joining Disney+ these include Alvin and the Chipmunks, Jingle All the Way, and an X-Men film. Here’s everything new to check out.

Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked is now available on Disney+. This the final film in the live-action film trilogy sees the gaming stuck upon an island as they await rescue. As you’d expect there is plenty of fun and music to match in this kids film.

Disney+ is getting plenty of Christmas content ahead of the holiday later in the year and some of the first is the pair of classic family comedy films Jingle all the Way and Jingle all the Way 2. If you’re trying to get into the holiday spirit and looking for something to check out with the family then these two films are great choices for you.

A Christmas-themed animated short is also joining the streaming service and that is Operation Secret Santa. Crafted by Disney, while it may only be seven minutes long, this is a bite-sized piece of holiday content.

For the younger viewers Snow Buddies, Santa Buddies, and Space buddies are all now on Disney+. Check out these three films taking the group of Golden Retriever pups on different adventures.

More puppy-related content, another Disney Christmas film, The Search for Santa Paws is now available to stream.

And finally, X-Men First Class is now available on Disney+. Check out this origin story for some of the classic X-Men characters.

Which of these movies will you be checking out on Disney+?