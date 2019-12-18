Here’s All The New Content Coming To Disney+ In January 2020

It’s no secret that Disney+ launched with a truckload of exciting content.

From Pixar to Marvel Studios, Star Wars to the treasure trove of Disney classics – Mary Poppins! Toy Story! Lady and the Tramp! More! – early adopters were (and indeed are) somewhat spoilt for choice when signing up to a Disney+ subscription.

And while original series like The Mandalorian have been stealing all the headlines, The Hollywood Reporter recently crunched the numbers to reveal that Disney+ subscribers are watching more of the company’s classics films than recent offerings from Lucasfilm and Marvel Studios. So, yes, 22 percent of users are turning to the archives, compared to Star Wars (21 percent), Marvel (15 percent), Pixar (14 percent), Disney Channel (9 percent), and The Simpsons (5 percent).

Looking further ahead, however, and we now have the 411 on all the latest content coming to the platform next month (h/t Collider). Without further ado, below you’ll find all the movies and TV shows being added to Disney+, beginning January 1st.

Available from January 1st: America’s National Parks (Season 1)

Austin & Ally (Season 1-4)

Billy Dilley’s Super-Duper Subterranean Summer (Season 1)

Bugged (Short)

Continent 7: Antarctica (Season 1)

Cool Runnings

Dog: Impossible (Season 1)

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (Season 8)

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (Season 7)

Dr. T, Lone Star Vet (Season 1)

Drain Alcatraz

Drain The Bermuda Triangle

Drain The Great Lakes

Drain The Ocean: WWII

Drain The Oceans (Season 2)

Drain The Sunken Pirate City

Drain The Titanic

El Materdor (Short)

First Class Chefs: Family Style (Season 1)

Hacksaw

Holes

Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors – Battle Of The Bands

Marvel Super Hero Adventures (Shorts) (Season 2-3)

Marvel: 75 Years, From Pop To Pulp!

Moon Mater (Short)

Muppet Babies Show And Tell (Shorts) (Season 2-3)

One Strange Rock (Season 1)

Out There With Jack Randall (Season 1)

Randy Cunningham: 9th Grade Ninja (Season 1-2)

Red Tails

Rescue Squad Mater (Short)

Soy Luna (Season 1)

Spinning (Short)

Super Rhino (Short)

The Golden Touch (Short)

The Lodge (Season 1-2)

The Proud Family (Season 1-2)

The Super Hero Squad Show (Season 1-2)

Time Travel Mater (Short)

Tokyo Mater (Short)

Unidentified Flying Mater (Short)

Vaprinia Ghouls Girls Rock! (Shorts) (Season 1)

Wild Russia (Season 1)

Year Million (Season 1) Available from January 2nd:

Life Below Zero (Season 13)

Available from January 3rd: High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 109 – “Opening Night”

After months of rehearsals, the theater kids gear up for an unforgettable opening night. But when unexpected audience members show up to shake the cast to its core, will the show “go on” if the Wildcats aren’t all in this together? Encore! – Episode 109 – “Pippin”

Thirty-five years ago, high school classmates from Youth Performing Arts High School in Louisville, Kentucky performed the Broadway classic “Pippin.” Now, the cast returns to reprise the roles of their youth with the help of Broadway professionals. William Bradford, the director from the original musical “Pippin,” helps co-direct this performance. Marvel’s Hero Project – Episode 109 – “Radiant Jayera”

Jayera is a young woman who has been working to level the playing field for those in her neighborhood who could use support in hard financial times. From fundraising for Free Wash Day to holding pop-up “pay what you can” shops, her community service is a benchmark of humanitarianism in her town. Now, Marvel recognizes her incredible work by making her a Super Hero. The World According to Jeff Goldblum – Episode 109 – “Coffee”

Jeff Goldblum is buzzed about COFFEE as he learns the secrets behind its popularity and ubiquity. From driving cattle on the Texan plains to enjoying a late-night cup of Joe and meeting the brains behind ‘Latte Art,’ Jeff delves into a drink that’s becoming both an art and a science, while he also plays a crucial role in facilitating social interaction. One Day at Disney – Episode 105 “Bob Iger: CEO”

Bob Iger recalls the early days of his career and shares what inspires him as Disney’s CEO. Pick of the Litter – Episode 103 “Training Begins”

After returning to Guide Dogs for the Blind, the dogs begin formal training. Forky Asks A Question – “What is Cheese?”

Buttercup, annoyed with all of Forky’s questions, speed teaches everything there is. Available from January 8th: Aladdin (2019) Available from January 10th: Destino (Short) Marvel’s Runaways (Season 3) High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 110 – “Act Two” Marvel’s Hero Project – Episode 110 – “Spectacular Sidney”

Sidney fell in love with reading at a young age, but he wasn’t finding a lot of stories with characters who resembled him. So,he established his Books-n-Bros club, targeted to young, African-American boys to spread his love of reading and improve literacy skills. He wanted other kids like him to share in the power of stories, and now Marvel wants everyone to know the Super Hero Sidney is. The World According to Jeff Goldblum – Episode 110 – “Cosmetics”

Jeff Goldblum faces the truth about COSMETICS and discovers that it is a vehicle for both embracing who you are or becoming someone else entirely. From taking a crash course on all things cosmetic and learning the spiritual meaning behind Native American face designs to getting groovy at a drag-queen show, Jeff gets to the root of why the world is crazy for COSMETICS. One Day at Disney – Episode 106 – “Modern Family: Cast & Crew”

Pick of the Litter – Episode 104 – “Next Level Training”

Forky Asks A Question – Finale – “What is Reading?”

SparkShorts – “Loop”

Cast one eye over the digital selection and some heavy-hitters will immediately jump out at you. Like Guy Ritchie’s live-action Aladdin movie, for instance, which is due to become available on January 8th. It’s also worth pointing out that Marvel’s Runaways series is making the jump from Hulu to Disney+ in time for its third and final season.