Disney Plus Just Quietly Removed An Awesome Marvel Movie

It looks like we’ve got a long wait before a proper MCU X-Men movie. While the full stable of mutants will eventually be part of the MCU, Marvel Studios have apparently decided that the property could use a rest. Even so, one of the first notable consequences of the Disney/Fox merger was been the Fox X-Universe movies being available on Disney Plus.

This included X-Men, X2: X-Men United, X-Men: The Last Stand, First Class, Days of Future Past, Apocalypse, and Dark Phoenix. The spinoffs were also present, with the terrible X-Men Origins: Wolverine recently arriving and the long-delayed The New Mutants. Bringing up the rear were both seasons of The Gifted and the classic 90s animated show. The two missing movies were The Wolverine and Logan, which may have been deemed too violent.

But now that impressive collection is without its foundation stone, as the original X-Men has been removed from the service. Word has it that this is due to a pre-existing contract made by Fox before the Disney purchase. The Mouse House is duty-bound to honor these (though if they really cared I’m sure they could spend their way out of it), so expect X-Men to pop up on another streaming service shortly. In addition, international subscribers still have the movie available, so this only affects the domestic Disney Plus.

I’m betting this will be temporary, so the collection should be complete again sooner or later. In the meantime expect upcoming MCU movies to begin dropping hints as to the eventual arrival of the X-Gene to the MCU. With a lot of multiversal mayhem coming over the next year it seems like a no-brainer to bring the X-Men into the MCU. Watch this space.