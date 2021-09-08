Disney Plus Reveals Massive Hallowstream Lineup For October

If you’ve ever dreamed of living in Halloween Town or lighting the Black Flame Candle to summon the Sanderson Sisters, it’s safe to say that you’re a fan of all things Disney Halloween. From Hocus Pocus to The Haunted Mansion, Disney has some classic spooky season films that children and adults alike can enjoy year after year.

So with the creepiest time of year upon us, Disney Plus has announced a ‘Hallowstream’ lineup, and it features fan favorites and new releases that are sure to grab the attention of fans everywhere.

Some new, or in this case ‘Boo,’ releases include LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales, a special premiere that looks absolutely incredible, and Under Wraps, a remake of the 1997 film that we all know and love. The premise for the latter is similar to the original film as a few friends find a mummy in a basement and, as circumstances arise, become friends with the monster. It’ll be a nostalgic watch, for sure.

The Hallowstream also includes more stand-out classics like ZOMBIES, Mom’s Got A Date With A Vampire, and Frankenweenie. There are a few shocking shorts and haunting episodes like Toy Story of Terror and Marvel Studios’ WandaVision episode, “All-New Halloween Spooktacular!”

With streaming services offering content you can watch at any time this spooky season, you’ve got every reason to cancel your plans, unless they include trips to the pumpkin patch or to find caramel apples, of course.

Grab your Disney ears and Halloween blanket and get ready for ample spooks and delights this fall.