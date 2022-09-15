Disney postpones ‘Haunted Mansion’ and ghosts a ‘Star Wars’ movie

Disney has made some moves to its schedule, adding some things and removing others, including pushing back a movie based on The Haunted Mansion ride and removing a Star Wars movie from the calendar althogether.

The Haunted Mansion ride movie was supposed to come out March 10 of next year, but it’ll be coming out on Aug. 11 instead, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The movie stars Rosario Dawson, Danny DeVito, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Jared Leto, among others. The plot is based around a mother, her son, and (shocker) a mansion that is more than meets the eye.

The Star Wars movie was called Rogue Squadron and would’ve been the first Star Wars movie since 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker. The movie was revealed in 2020 at an investor day, and director Patty Jenkins said at the time that she wanted to make “the greatest fighter pilot movie ever made.”

However, back in 2021, Jenkins revealed that Disney was “putting the film on the back burner,” and it wasn’t going to go into production after all. Now it’s not clear whether the project is even moving forward. Two Star Wars films are currently on the Disney calendar, for Dec. 19, 2025, and Dec. 17, 2027. It’s also not clear if those are placeholders, but there are a few different Star Wars movies in the works, including one from Taika Waititi.

Disney has had much more success lately with Star Wars spin-offs on Disney Plus. The Mandalorian has been a runaway hit for the network, and shows like Obi-Wan Kenobi and the upcoming Ahsoka and Andor all flesh out backstories from the central universe.

Andor premieres on Sept. 21.