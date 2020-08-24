Home / movies

Disney+ Just Added A Bunch Of Spooky Movies For Halloween

By 1 hour ago
It may still be over two months until Halloween, but that hasn’t stopped Disney+ from getting in the holiday spirit. A batch of 20 family-friendly horror films have dropped on the streaming service recently, providing you with an abundance of frights to get you gradually geared up for the best night of the year, with a few stand-out entries worth looking out for.

The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad is one of many anthology pics Disney released in the ‘40s, and is best remembered as a Boomer equivalent of Watership Down, The Dark Crystal or The NeverEnding Story in the “movies that traumatized children” category. Its first segment is based on classic kids book The Wind in the Willows, but the second, more relevant half adapts Washington Irving’s famous short story The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, with its rich but dark animation and foreboding tone and music terrifying many of its young viewers.

Hocus Pocus, meanwhile, takes place in Salem, Massachusetts as a trio of witches executed 300 years previously are accidentally resurrected by a teenage boy newly arrived from L.A., and target his younger sister so they can steal her life force to sustain themselves.

Hocus Pocus

Meanwhile, the four-film Halloweentown series sees all monsters living in the titular community in a parallel universe, having sealed themselves off a thousand years ago to escape the persecution of humans and are only able to travel to the mortal world through a portal that’s open one night a year.

And last but not least, Frankenweenie is a stop-motion animation where an aspiring young scientist uses galvanism to resurrect his dead dog, only for his subsequent experiments to spiral out of control as the townsfolk try to emulate them. Also available is the short from which the feature was expanded.

The full line-up of the collection is as follows:

The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad

Don’t Look Under the Bed

Frankenweenie (1984)

Frankenweenie (2012)

The Ghosts of Buxley Hall

Girl vs. Monster

Halloweentown

Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge

Halloweentown High

Return to Halloweentown

The Haunted Mansion

Hocus Pocus

Mom’s Got a Date With a Vampire

Mr. Boogedy

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Phantom of the Megaplex

The Scream Team

Twitches

Twitches Too

Zombies

Tell us, will you be checking out any of these movies on Disney Plus? As always, let us know down below.

Source: Collider

