Disney releases stellar new ‘Lightyear’ poster

The sky (and beyond) is the limit for Buzz Lightyear.

Disney and Pixar released an intergalactic new poster for the upcoming animated blockbuster, Lightyear.

The beautiful poster for Lightyear proves that the battle is looming as Lightyear’s team is up against the unknown “evils” of the universe and a familiar villain in the Toy Story realm — Zurg. That’s right, Emporer Zurg is an enemy to Lightyear and the Galactic Alliance, not just another toy for Woody’s Buzz Lightyear to battle.

It’ll be interesting to see the life breathed into Zurg in the exciting adventures and frightening fights in Lightyear.

They have a plan. And they have a team. Check out this brand new poster for Lightyear, and see the movie only in theaters this June 17!

Alongside the poster was a video clip highlighting the titular character in a crash landing, showcasing a vulnerable moment where Lightyear comes to terms with his team being stranded because of a “mistake” he made.

The synopsis for the exciting space adventure is as follows:

“A sci-fi action-adventure and the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the hero who inspired the toy, Lightyear follows the legendary Space Ranger on an intergalactic adventure alongside a group of ambitious recruits and his robot companion Sox.”

Lightyear is voiced by Chris Evans, with a team of characters voiced by Taika Waititi, Dale Soules, and KeKe Palmer. Peter Sohn voices lightyear’s adorable robot pet Sox, and the cat is undeniably going to be one of the best parts of the film.

Lightyear soars into theaters on June 17, and you won’t want to miss the most incredible space adventure of our time.