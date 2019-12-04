Marvel Reportedly Considering An R-Rated Wolverine Movie For Phase 6

One of the biggest worries amongst fans when Disney bought 20th Century Fox was that this would be the end of their R-rated superhero movies. The Deadpool films were box office smashes and beloved by audiences and Logan won widespread critical acclaim for its mature character focus. But there’s been some light on the horizon as of late. Deadpool co-writer Paul Wernick says Disney has promised that the Merc with the Mouth will stay R-rated and now it seems as if they may be happy to let Wolverine stay R-rated, too, at least in his solo movies.

According to our sources – the same ones who told us Ewan McGregor was returning as Obi-Wan in a Disney Plus show, and that a Green Lantern TV series was coming to HBO Max – Marvel is now considering an R-rated Wolverine movie for Phase 6 that would follow the Weapon X arc. This 1991 story was a milestone moment for the character in the comics and featured Wolverine’s capture, his adamantium infusion and subsequent violent escape.

Interestingly, much of the story isn’t told from Wolvie’s perspective, with the tale instead told from the perspective of the scientists operating on him. In fact, the mutant spends most of the time as a mind-wiped killing machine, with the story being basically a slasher film in comic form.

If they really are planning to adapt this arc, it’d obviously be difficult to show an insane killing machine with razor-sharp claws hacking his way through scientists while maintaining a PG-13 rating. But it certainly sounds like it’d be a good way to introduce a new actor as Logan and just because his first cinematic outing would be R-rated that doesn’t mean he can’t then appear in PG-13 X-Men movies.

And while this remains only something that Marvel is considering for now and isn’t 100% happening yet, I do hope they go down this route, as it’d be a shame if Logan was the only R-rated Wolverine movie we ever got. Hopefully, with their newly expansive superhero IP collection and the success of Joker, the studio realize that there’s room for comic book movies that appeal to audiences both young and old.