Disney & Scarlett Johansson Resolve Black Widow Profits Lawsuit

Disney and Marvel fans can breathe a sigh of relief with the breaking news that the lawsuit between Scarlett Johansson and Disney has been resolved. The first court hearing for the case happened days ago, so the news came quicker than many fans were anticipating and ended better than many hoped.

While details regarding how the lawsuit was resolved weren’t made public, statements were made that share a positive outlook and hope on working together in future projects and resolving differences together in a proud moment for everyone involved.

Deadline broke the news with quotes from both Johansson and Alan Bergman.

“I am happy to have resolved our differences with Disney. I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve done together over the years and have greatly enjoyed my creative relationship with the team. I look forward to continuing our collaboration in years to come.”

Disney Studios Content Chairman, Alan Bergman, had this to say about Johannson’s statement and shared his own positive sentiments, too.

“I’m very pleased that we have been able to come to a mutual agreement with Scarlett Johansson regarding Black Widow. We appreciate her contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and look forward to working together on a number of upcoming projects, including Disney’s Tower of Terror.”

We can’t wait to see Johannson in future Disney projects and look forward to what happens next for all parties involved.