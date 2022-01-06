Disney submits ‘Shang-Chi’ for 14 Oscar nominations

Only three movies in the history of the Academy Awards have ever scored fourteen nominations, and two of them can reasonably be deemed undisputed classics. 1950’s All About Eve was the first, and it would be 47 years before James Cameron’s Titanic matched the feat, while La La Land rounds out the trio as the only one that didn’t win Best Picture.

With that in mind, you’ve got to at least admire the wishful thinking on Disney’s part after the studio submitted Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in as many Oscars categories as possible. It doesn’t have a hope in hell of landing any major nods, but you can check out the full submission list below.

Makeup and Hairstyling, Visual Effects and Costume Design would be Shang-Chi‘s best shot on paper, although it’s definitely deserving of making the shortlist in virtually all of the technical categories. Destin Daniel Cretton’s martial arts fantasy superhero story is often beautiful to look at, and it’s never anything less than very well put together, but it’s a million miles away from being Oscar-worthy.

Best Picture: Kevin Feige, Jonathan Schwartz

Kevin Feige, Jonathan Schwartz Best Director: Destin Daniel Cretton

Destin Daniel Cretton Best Actor: Simu Liu

Simu Liu Best Supporting Actress: Awkwafina, Meng’er Zhang, Fala Chen, Michelle Yeoh

Awkwafina, Meng’er Zhang, Fala Chen, Michelle Yeoh Best Supporting Actor: Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Yuen Wah, Ben Kingsley, Tony Leung

Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Yuen Wah, Ben Kingsley, Tony Leung Best Adapted Screenplay: Dave Callaham & Destin Daniel Cretton & Andrew Lanham

Dave Callaham & Destin Daniel Cretton & Andrew Lanham Best Production Design: Sue Chan, Rebecca Cohen

Sue Chan, Rebecca Cohen Best Cinematography: William Pope

William Pope Best Sound: Katy Wood, J.R. Grubbs, Onnalee Blank, CAS, Lora Hirschberg, Guntis Sics

Katy Wood, J.R. Grubbs, Onnalee Blank, CAS, Lora Hirschberg, Guntis Sics Best Original Score: Joel P West

Joel P West Best Film Editing: Nat Sanders, ACE, Elísabet Ronaldsdóttir, ACE, Harry Yoon, ACE

Nat Sanders, ACE, Elísabet Ronaldsdóttir, ACE, Harry Yoon, ACE Best Costume Design: Kym Barrett

Kym Barrett Best Makeup and Hairstyling: Rick Findlater, Lara Birch

Rick Findlater, Lara Birch Best Visual Effects: Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Walker, Dan Oliver

Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Walker, Dan Oliver Best Original Song: “Fire in the Sky” Written by Anderson Paak, Bruno Mars, and Nicholas “Sun Zoo” Race

It seems to be a case of throwing everything at the wall and seeing what sticks, something Disney is fully entitled to do as it looks to separate the wheat from the chaff when it comes to this year’s genuine awards season contenders.