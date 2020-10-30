Disney Plus Added 8 New Movies/TV Shows Today

It’s Halloween Eve, and Disney Plus has a load of new content for you to enjoy this weekend. The Mouse House’s streaming service has previously made sure there were lots of spooky season movies and TV shows available to watch with its Halloween collection, which it launched at the beginning of the month, so today’s haul isn’t particularly Halloween-focused. But there are number of titles in it you won’t want to miss.

You probably don’t need any reminding, but the big highlight of this week’s arrivals is the second season premiere of The Mandalorian. Make sure to catch that ASAP if you haven’t yet to avoid spoilers. The feature-length opener sees the return of Pedro Pascal’s masked bounty hunter and his adorable young charge, Baby Yoda, as their quest to find The Child a home continues.

Here’s the full list of what’s hitting Disney Plus this Friday, October 30th:

Disney the Owl House (S1) Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom – Episode 106 – “Peri’s Prickly Pregnancy” Disney+ Originals One Day At Disney – Episode 148 – “Dana Amendola: Disney Theatrical Productions” *Disney+ Original The Mandalorian – Season Premiere *Disney+ Original The Right Stuff – Episode 105 – “The Kona Kai Seance” *Disney+ Original The Sorcerer’s Apprentice Weird But True – Episode 312 – “Camping” *Disney+ Original X-Ray Earth (S1)

Elsewhere, The Right Stuff reaches its fifth episode, the timely-titled “The Kona Kai Seance”. You can also catch National Geographic documentary series X-Ray Earth and new episodes of ongoing shows Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom, One Day at Disney and Weird but True. You should also give Disney’s The Owl House a go, as it’s one of the best Disney animated series in recent years. The first season is now up in its entirety on D+.

Last but not least, the sole new film in this haul is The Sorcerer’s Apprentice, a 2010 fantasy-adventure flick starring Nicolas Cage as a grizzled warlock who takes on preppy Jay Baruchel as his protege in order to combat Alfred Molina and Alice Krige’s villains. It’s not a classic or anything, but if you’re a Cage fan, you have to check this one out.

What are you going to be watching on Disney Plus this weekend from this list? Have your say in the comments.