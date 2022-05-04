Disney unveils new ‘Star Wars’ BTS documentary ‘Light & Magic’

Disney is taking Star Wars fans on a behind-the-scenes journey that breaks down how ILM, the universally recognized special effects subdivision of Lucasfilm, brought the Skywalker Saga to life over the years.

During today’s May the Fourth celebrations, the Mouse House unveiled a new documentary starring the legendary Lawrence Kasdan, co-writer of The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, and The Force Awakens, who’ll be taking a crew “behind the curtains” to explore how some of the most visionary creatives in the VFX industry revolutionized cinema forever and brought the galaxy far, far away and its numerous sci-fi shenanigans to life on the big screens.

Titled Light & Magic, the documentary will consist of six episodes and come out on Disney Plus. Here’s the official press release by Disney in promotion of the upcoming web series:

“Granted unparalleled access, Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Lawrence Kasdan takes viewers on an adventure behind the curtains of Industrial Light & Magic, the special visual effects, animation, and virtual production division of Lucasfilm. Learn what inspired some of the most legendary filmmakers in Hollywood history, and follow their stories from their earliest personal films to bringing George Lucas’ vision to life.”

The company also shared a first look at the series, which you can check out below.

As one of the leading figures in the VFX industry, ILM is not only responsible for Star Wars but innumerable sci-fi, fantasy, and action movies in the past couple of decades, so it’ll be definitely interesting to see where and how this particular aspect of the cinematic magic takes form.

Fans attending the Star Wars Celebration 2022 on Friday, May 27 will be treated to an exclusive sneak peek at Light & Magic, followed by a panel featuring Lawrence Kasdan and Ron Howard.

Light & Magic is slated for a July 27 premiere on Disney Plus.