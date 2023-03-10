Disney warning far fewer Marvel projects are coming is going down surprisingly well with MCU fans

It looks like Disney has finally taken its foot off the gas and made the decision to delay upcoming projects. While this might be upsetting news to some fans, a majority have welcomed the development.

Let’s face it, the studio hasn’t exactly been delivering with the most recent entries in the MCU. With Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Thor: Love and Thunder being skewered by both audiences and critics, Marvel just can’t seem to catch a break. Fans have been begging the studio to slow down and take more time on its movies for a while now and it looks like their prayers are finally being answered.

Bob Iger: Disney Will Reduce Costs On Films, TV Shows to Focus On Quality, Not Volume https://t.co/WTwsXZw8PE — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 9, 2023

The reactions to Disney CEO Bob Iger’s statement were mostly positive as it was hailed as a move in the right direction. Whilst we’ll be seeing Marvel movies less frequently, quality over quantity is a no-brainer and fans are hoping for a return to form for the MCU.

Marvel went to shit at the same time they were forced to produce 3 movie & 3 shows a year. So there’s probably a correlation there. Hopefully it’ll go back to how it was if they cut back. — SpectreJordan (@SpectreJordan) March 9, 2023

Whilst it sounds like great news, fans on Reddit were skeptical about how much this would affect Marvel’s output as it looks like the studio is just spacing its films out more rather than canceling upcoming projects.

Other’s suspected that the change wouldn’t make a lick of difference.

This is just Wall Street speak. There is zero reason to believe the quality is going to improve at all. — NFTeez Nuts (@IsntChrisL) March 9, 2023

At the very least, a more relaxed release cadence could hopefully mean less pressure on the directors and the VFX artists, who seem to suffer the most under Disney. The dreaded Marvel fatigue is a real thing, so hopefully, fewer comic book movies will make them feel more special when they are released.