Disneyland Shutting Down Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Only one day after the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 Coronavirus a pandemic, Disney has made the decision to close their popular theme parks Disneyland and California Adventure in Anaheim, CA. The closure will begin on Saturday morning, and though it’s expected to last until at least the end of March, it could be extended even further if the Coronavirus doesn’t slow down soon.

These closures come not too long after Disney opted to shut down Disneyland in Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Tokyo due to the virus. It appears that the company is doing the best they can to ensure the safety of the public, and they’re not alone – as the Coronavirus continues to wreak havoc across the globe, other cancellations, delays, and closures are now being announced quite rapidly.

Yearly events like E3, SXSW and the Prague Film Festival have been cancelled, as well as dozens of concerts from major and lesser-known musical artists. Even the NBA has suspended its season after multiple players have tested positive for the Coronavirus, while the MLB has delayed the beginning of their regular season by at least two weeks.

Movie setbacks, meanwhile, include the year-long delay of Fast & Furious 9, Paramount’s indefinite delay of A Quiet Place II, and even Disney’s own delay of their new live-action Mulan remake in China. Hasbro may also be forced to postpone their upcoming Baby Yoda toy line as things get worse for manufacturers in the midst of the outbreak.

The Coronavirus has affected around 130,000 people worldwide and is reaching a death toll of nearly 5,000, so we should be thankful for companies like the Mouse House making an effort to mitigate the spread of the virus. We’ll be sure to inform you when Disneyland reopens as well, so stay tuned for further news on the Coronavirus and its ongoing effects on the world.