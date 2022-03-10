Disneynature, Disney’s independent nature documentary studio, has just dropped a new poster and trailer for its forthcoming feature film, Polar Bear, scheduled for a April 22 release, as part of Disney Plus’ Earth Day celebration. The studio also revealed that to honor the film’s subject matter, the studio and the Disney Conservation Fund will continue their support of Polar Bears International (PBI).

Polar Bear, narrated by twice Academy Award-nominated actor Catherine Keener, tells the story of a mother polar bear “whose memories of her own youth prepare her to navigate motherhood in the increasingly challenging world that polar bears face today,” according to a press release by Disney Media.

In addition to making the film a centerpiece of Disney Plus’ celebration of the Earth Day holiday, the company has also announced its intention to continue its “longstanding commitment” to caring for the lives and habitats of the film’s subject matter by continuing its support of PBI and their “efforts to help protect polar bear mothers, cubs and their Arctic home.”

PBI utilizes media, science, and advocacy in its mission both to conserve both the polar bear population itself, as well as the sea ice vital to their habitat. PBI is currently deploying a new aerial radar detection tool that will enable pilots to detect and protect the dens of polar bear mothers raising their cubs, thus allowing the bears to do so with minimal human interaction.

“Polar Bears International is an exceptional organization doing exceptional work for both the polar bears and the environment in which they live. They bring essential awareness to the general populace of what’s going on in the Arctic and the realities polar bears face today and inspire us all to take action to positively change the future for this species. I’m so proud that we’re working with their incredible team.” – Roy Conli, Polar Bear producer

Polar Bear is directed by Alastair Fothergill and Jeff Wilson, who helmed 2019’s Penguins. The film will feature alongside Explorer: The Last Tepui and The Biggest Little Farm: The Return from National Geographic as part of a Disney Plus’ Earth Day lineup that will take viewers from one corner of the globe to another, and “celebrate the diversity and resilience of our planet and the species that inhabit it.”

“Disneynature’s engaging and beautiful films are known for their ability to tug at the heart and inspire people to care. We’re thrilled to be working with such a creative team as they tell the story of a polar bear mom as she navigates a changing Arctic. We’re also extremely grateful to Disneynature and the Disney Conservation Fund for their generous support of our work to protect moms and cubs as well as our other polar bear conservation efforts.” Krista Wright, executive director, PBI

Polar Bear will premiere on Disney Plus, Earth Day, April 22