With a seemingly innocent tweet, Disney just inadvertently kicked a hornet’s nest the size of a Rancor. The official Star Wars U.K. Twitter account intended, seemingly, to encourage fans to rewatch the Skywalker Saga on Disney Plus, by tweeting a touching parallel between young Anakin Skywalker of the prequels, and adoptive Skywalker Rey of the sequels; instead, it reignited the old fan war over Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

“Sometimes a journey starts with a goodbye,” reads the caption to the tweet, which contains a video that likens Shmi Skywalker saying goodbye to her son as he goes off with the Jedi, to the last time Rey’s mother saw her daughter before handing her over to Unkar Plutt. A classic and poignant instance of Star Wars rhyming like poetry, right?

Sometimes a journey starts with a goodbye.



Watch The Skywalker Saga on @DisneyPlusUK. pic.twitter.com/kQXlhqvwzW — Star Wars UK (@StarWarsUK) February 21, 2022

Well, not so much. Fans proceeded to tear the comparison apart; Shmi’s decision to allow Anakin to train with the Jedi was a selfless one, whereas Rey’s mom’s choice was essentially to sell her only child into slavery.

Did you just compare Shmi who freed her son from slavery to No Name Rey’s mom who sold her daughter into slavery???



The only comparison is you missing the point of the prequels, for aesthetics in the sequels.#HowEmbarrassing — 🎆✨Just Tej✨🎆She/Her (@MarvellousTej) February 21, 2022

Sure, it's the same thing, allowing your son (he wanted to go) to go to the Jedi order to have a better life than selling your daughter to someone who will treat her worse than a slave and leave her at the age of 6 in a hostile environment…. 🙄😤 — Yolanda 🦋 (@Yolanda71625701) February 21, 2022

Shmi – now be brave, and don't look back

Rey's Mom – work hard and don't ask for too much food or Unkar Plutt will beat you — we let the weirdness in🦋 (@watermia) February 21, 2022

The offending tweet also brought back bitter memories of TROS controversially retconning The Last Jedi‘s alternate explanation for Rey’s origins; that her parents were nobodies who didn’t care about her.

i hate that tros tried to justify what rey’s parents did because despite trying to protect her from palpatine they still sold her to slavery! the movie tried to paint their actions as good as if it was the only option! the tros writers should have never retconned rey’s backstory https://t.co/8wU7XZf6aE — bella (@bellascribes) February 21, 2022

“This is Shmi Skywalker slander.”

Shmi remained a slave while letting her son have a better life. Rey’s parents abandoned her to a harsh life or indentured servitude. They are not the same. This is shmi skywlker slander and I won’t tolerate it https://t.co/vptuoDlo91 — she who mauls. (@scarletivys) February 21, 2022

Others, though, were more compassionate towards Rey’s parents’ difficult situation.

Shmi and Rey's Mom (hopefully get more info on her in the new book Shadow of the Sith!) did what they thought was best in an impossible situation. Anakin was sent away with Jedi to escape slavery's cruelty and Rey was hidden away on a desert planet to escape Palpatine's cruelty. — Iris🌋🌱Alazmec Appreciation 🇵🇷 (@Yananiris) February 21, 2022

Meanwhile, some pretend TROS never happened…

Rey Nobody's mum sold her for drinking money and was buried in a paupers grave on Jakku – I hate the retcon in TROS — Diminished Comet 🦋 (@DiminishedComet) February 21, 2022

Disney really hit a nerve with this one.

Separation from the mother is literally the curse of this franchise? It's not a thing to be celebrated wtf https://t.co/Sc66ukuf4C — elsie 🦋 🌘 romancing the enemy (@notaswfan) February 21, 2022

The debate caused by this one innocuous tweet brings into focus that the Sequel Trilogy continues to incite the most passionate backlash of anything in the Star Wars franchise, while the Prequel Trilogy, once reviled, has been totally reappraised in recent years, and is as precious now to fans of a certain age as the Original Trilogy is to kids of the ’70s and ’80s. Maybe the sequels will get the same kind of treatment in 20 years’ time.