Disney’s Live-Action Snow White Remake Starts Shooting In March

The rollout of Disney live-action remakes may have slowed down significantly, with Cruella the only one to have arrived since 2019 delivered the blockbuster quartet of Dumbo, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Aladdin and The Lion King, but we can expect things to ramp up exponentially looking at the sheer volume of adaptations on the docket.

The Little Mermaid has wrapped production, as have David Lowery’s Peter Pan & Wendy and Robert Zemeckis’ Pinocchio, while Barry Jenkins’ The Lion King sequel recently cast its two leads and Emma Stone officially signed on the dotted line for another outing as 101 Dalmatians‘ iconic villain.

The Russo brothers are working on Hercules, Robin Hood and Bambi are both in development for Disney Plus, with Rachel Zegler being cast as the lead in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs back in June. The latter has The Amazing Spider-Man duology’s Marc Webb directing from a script by The Girl on the Train‘s Erin Cressida, and filming has now been confirmed to start in March of next year.

The project was originally set to shoot in Vancouver, but the effects of the pandemic have seen it moved over to the United Kingdom. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is reportedly a musical with Academy Award-winning songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul composing new tunes, so it’ll probably follow the same template of most Mouse House remakes by delivering a very faithful adaptation padded out by some extra subplots.

20 year-old Zegler hasn’t even made her feature film debut yet, but she’s set to headline Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story and Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, as well as a plum supporting role in Shazam! Fury of the Gods, so superstardom is imminent.