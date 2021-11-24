Disney’s new animated movie set for a bumper opening weekend

The last time Walt Disney Animation released a movie, Raya and the Last Dragon managed to spend a whopping fourteen weeks in the domestic Top 10, even though the acclaimed adventure scored a simultaneous Disney Plus Premier Access release.

The outfit has been on a phenomenal critical and commercial hot streak for the last decade, delivering a string of massively popular titles that ranges from comic book adaptation Big Hero 6 to original story Zootopia, via Moana and the multi-billion dollar Frozen duology.

Based on the early estimates, Encanto is set to keep the dream alive when it comes to theaters this week, where it’s on course for a global opening weekend in excess of $70 million. That means the reign of Ghostbusters: Afterlife at the top of the charts is set to come to an end after just seven days, and there’s plenty of other competition looking for a piece of the action on top of that.

Ridley Scott’s polarizing House of Gucci and reboot Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City also arrive, providing four titles that are each more than capable of drawing in a crowd. However, Encanto should comfortably win out, having been the recipient of overwhelmingly enthusiastic early reactions, with the movie’s Rotten Tomatoes score currently sitting at a hefty 93%.