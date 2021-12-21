Disney’s ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ leads Annie Awards nominations

Disney is leading the pack for most-nominated film ahead of an awards ceremony honoring excellence in animation, the 49th Annual Annie Awards. Walt Disney Studios’ Raya and the Last Dragon nabbed 10 nods and their Encanto also scooped up nine nominations. In addition, Pixar’s Luca — also by Disney — got eight nominations, Deadline reported.

The Mitchells vs. the Machines by Sony and Netflix snagged eight nominations and will compete for the top prize of Best Feature alongside the Disney titles and the single-nominated Sing 2 by Illumination.

As for the TV side of things, the nominations for Best TV/Media – General Audience are Arcane, Bob’s Burgers, Love, Death + Robots, and Star Wars: Visions. Nominated for Best TV/Media – Children category are Amphibia, Carmen Sandiego, Dug Days, Maya and the Three, and We the People.

You can check out the entire list of nominations in all 36 categories on the Annie Awards’ website.

In a statement, Annie Awards executive producer Frank Gladstone spoke about the award show’s desire to return to business as usual following the world’s struggle with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has affected everything from the movie industry to supply chain disruptions.

“In spite of everything, or maybe because of what we and the world around us have been through for nearly two years, we all want to return to some sort of normal,” he said. “2021 brought another increase in Annie Awards submissions, ASIFA memberships and ongoing sponsorships….so we are planning to return to UCLA’s Royce Hall for an in-person event with all the trimmings.”

Whether you’re rooting for the top-nominated Disney or perhaps a smaller company to take home the gold, it will all unfold when the awards get handed out during ASIFA-Hollywood’s 49th Annual Annie Awards on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.