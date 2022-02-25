Disney World‘s immersive two-day-long Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser experience seems like a vacation that would satiate the fandom dreams of every geek between Orlando, Florida to an entire galaxy far, far away. Lightsaber training! Starship piloting! Blue Shrimp! What’s not to like?

Well, it may be the cost. A package deal for a family of four can ring in at around $6K. With a price tag that could buy a used car or pay off a semester or two worth of college, is even the most extensive Star Wars experience to date worth the Death Star-sized dent in the family budget?

Disney has already had a few blasts from the ion cannon that is the Star Wars fandom and various aspects of the so-called experience have been mercilessly and relentlessly mocked, such as a rickety-looking white box truck used as a “space shuttle” that ferried guests to the “starcruiser”, to footage of the attraction’s Crown of Corelia Dining Room -roundly mocked for its touristy feel and lack of true Star Wars aesthetics by Redditors, to a pre-release video that caused so many eyes to roll that it was taken down. So, can the Empire strike back — or the Jedi return, however you wish to interpret Disney as in the equation — from the torrent of thumbs down.

Travel to a galaxy far, far away with us in these new photos of the immersive Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel and experience at Disney World. pic.twitter.com/mmpPtypA49 — IGN (@IGN) February 25, 2022

Disney recently invited a number of members of the press to take part in the Starcruiser experience to answer that question. The answer? A resounding “Yes.” IF you are a major star wars fan, that is. Casual fans may experience a bit of Jedi level good, Sith level bad, and even Gamorrean-ly level ugly after spending the average $2400 price of admission, inclusive though it may be. As for folks who haven’t bothered with the franchise since they last took their kids to see Return of the Jedi? They may want to skip the trip altogether.

I got to experience Disney’s Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser!



It’s a 2-night adventure that’s the most immersive and interactive Star Wars experience ever created. If you’re a Star Wars fan this is something you NEED to do!✨ pic.twitter.com/mCYlx3yu0G — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) February 25, 2022

The immersion factor truly does try to weave the guests or “passengers” into a story that takes place post the original trilogy and sometime during the last—operatives of the First Order board the ship to look for Resistance spies. The crew of the ship are not thrilled by this but attempt to go on about their business. The guests can align themselves with one factor or another, which affects their experience of the “trip” as well as what areas they can access. According to CNBC‘s Sarah Whitten, active participation is paramount to truly getting the best of Galactic Starcruiser. “If you suspend your disbelief, embrace the story and participate without self-consciousness, this will be a trip you and your family will never forget.” Whitten writes.

Guests use several interactive devices, including Disney’s Magic Bands, which allow them to access the various areas, as well as an iPhone “Data Pad” that allows guests to view itineraries and interact with the ship’s character and data terminals. Passengers can receive missions that act very much like a role-playing game and provide a “choose your own adventure” framework which allows every guest their own unique-ish experience,

Of course, there are plenty of common areas for guests to take advantage of. The dining room features unique menus designed by Galaxy’s Edge chef Brian Piasecki, who has created unique menus for each meal that carry the story forward and provide familiar fare with Star Wars spins. Although alcohol is not included in the ticket price, there are still options available for adults to imbibe, and each, like the food, has been elevated by the trappings of the Star Wars Galaxy. And yes, Blue Milk is available and included in the price of your ticket.

However, Galactic Starcruiser lacks some of the amenities many Disney guests have come to expect. The “Halcyon,” the Starcruiser in question is smaller than most hotels in the Disney parks, and as such, some comforts have been sacrificed to best serve the “experience.” Don’t expect a swimming pool or a gym, for example. The staterooms are definitely keeping with the theme of the adventure, with bunk beds inspired by the Millenium Falcon’s berths — but don’t expect a five-star suite. Yahoo senior lifestyle editor Terri Peters described the rooms as “minimalist,” writing, “There was a surprising lack of plugs for charging our devices and limited space to store clothing, but the beds were comfortable and the theming seemed on point.”

This was my cabin onboard the Halcyon. I didn’t spend a lot of time here because there was so much else to do. It was a comfortable place to sleep & the viewport changed based on what was happening on the ship.



Here’s my review of the Galactic Starcruiser:https://t.co/5BOSKU6Nm6 pic.twitter.com/j1V4HKZYRh — Sarah Whitten (@sarahwhit10) February 25, 2022

Peters also noted that “if you’re truly immersed in the Galactic Starcruiser storyline, you’ll have little time to sit still and think about it.”

But about that price tag.

Here’s what’s included:

2 nights’ accommodations 1 MagicBand per guest Valet service 4 meals on the Halcyon and 1 quick-service meal at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Admission to Hollywood Studios for a Galaxy’s Edge excursion The immersive experience itself

Price for a party of four? Well, let’s say two adults, one teenager and a 9-year old want to come. That would run $5,999 (Disney charges anyone over 10 adult price tags).

Is it worth it? Well, that’s for everyone to decide on their own. Some super-fans are undoubtedly going to scoop up tickets…but some of us may just opt for a trip to Six Flags and a binge session of The Book of Boba Fett.