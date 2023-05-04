Do Star-Lord and Gamora end up back together in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?’

Warning: This article contains spoilers for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.’

Guardians of the Galaxy and the MCU as a whole have had plenty of notable relationships, however, one of the most complex, and even tragic at parts, is Star-Lord and Gamora. The pair have had quite a rocky relationship throughout the three Guardians of the Galaxy films. Of course, this was expedited after Gamora died in Avengers: Infinity War and returned as a version of herself from the past with no memories of her time with Peter Quill.

In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 this relationship undergoes its next set of hardships, but things aren’t all bad for these two former lovers. Before we get into this, be warned we will be touching on spoilers from the new film. Here’s all you need to know about Quill and Gamora at the end of the trilogy.

Do Peter Quill and Gamora end up back together in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

Image via Marvel Studios

The short answer to this question is, no. While Gamora and Star-Lord do re-unite fairly early into the runtime of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, they never get back to the point in their relationship they were at prior to Avengers: Infinity War. This shouldn’t be that great of a shock given it’s not the same Gamora, but for all you Star-Lord stans out there, some progress is made for the better.

Throughout the movie, Gamora learns and later embraces the love that the guardians have for one another. Eventually, she and Quill share a few heartwarming moments, but they’re not particularly romantic in nature, when compared to the previous two films.

During their last exchange in the film, Gamora reiterates to Quill that she isn’t the Gamora that he wants her to be, but at this point, Quill assures her that it doesn’t matter because who she is now is also pretty great. While this might not be the grand proclamation of love some fans were hoping to see for these two characters, it does close things out in a great way for the two as the trilogy draws to a close.