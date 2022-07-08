What happens to the Asgardian kids after ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’?

Warning: this article contains massive spoilers for Thor: Love and Thunder

The children of New Asgard played a major role in the plot of Thor: Love and Thunder. It introduced the viewers to Axl, Heimdall’s son, who was the main point of communication between Thor and the captured children.

But the children didn’t go home immediately after they were rescued by Thor. He asked them to fight alongside him so they can stop Gorr from reaching Eternity. He reminded them that they are Asgardians and in doing so, he granted the children his blessing. The children were blessed with lightning powers and added strength and stamina to fight alongside the God of Thunder.

But does this mean that these new superpowered children will be part of the next generation of Marvel superheroes?

Credit: Marvel Studios

Do the Asgardian kids still have Thor’s powers after Thor: Love and Thunder?

Thor blessed the captured Asgardian children before the battle of the entrance of Enternity so that they will be strong enough against Gorr, the God Butcher’s forces. However, during his blessing, Thor added the line “in a limited time only”, meaning that the powers will only be there until they returned to New Asgard.

At the end of the film, it was shown that the children safely returned to their parents and were immediately sent to sword-wielding classes under the orders of King Valkryie. None of the children, even Axl, showed signs of Thor’s blessing still within them and was most likely turned back to normal.

While the children were blessed by Thor for a limited time, it doesn’t mean that they won’t be needed in the future. And with King Valkryie’s orders for the children to attend fighting lessons, who’s to say that these kids will be the next generation of heroes protecting New Asgard from evil. And who knows, maybe Axl will be able to use his powers like his father.

Thor: Love and Thunder is now out in theaters.