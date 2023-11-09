Do we know who the new emotions are in ‘Inside Out 2?’

Pixar’s Inside Out took us back to our childhoods by personifying the emotions inside our heads, and now our favorite emotional characters are back in the form of Inside Out 2 to make things even more complicated.

In case you need a recap, the first Inside Out ends with Riley getting an updated board, including a nice big red warning light that reads “Puberty.” Inside Out 2 has made it clear that it’s going for full teenage angst by having that alarm ringing loud and proud in the first teaser for the sequel. As the workers come in to change over the board again, it’s clear that the previous emotions aren’t going to take nicely to the newcomers to their crew.

The new teaser trailer introduces Anxiety, voiced by Maya Hawke. As she tells the other emotions, “We wanted to make a good first impression,” implying that she’s not the only new emotion we’ll get to see work alongside Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Anger (Lewis Black), Disgust (Liza Lapira), and Fear (Tony Hale).

In an interview with The Wrap in February 2023, Inside Out director Pete Docter explained that when Pixar created the original film, the studio learned that there were “five to 27 emotions.” When Inside Out 2 director Kelsey Mann came to Docter with the idea of making a sequel, Docter was on board with being “a little bit more truthful and broadening” the emotions covered therein. This explains why we’ll be meeting at least four new emotions now that Riley is 13.

Big changes. New emotions. 👀



Check out the brand new poster for Disney and Pixar's #InsideOut2, only in theaters June 2024. pic.twitter.com/ZzpOOGdto8 — Pixar (@Pixar) November 9, 2023

While the other new emotions have yet to be officially announced, the teaser poster for Inside Out 2 gives a peek of what’s to come. Beneath the five emotions we’ve already met are four mysterious guests looking to come out and join them. We can already see that the fuzz ball Anxiety is part of the team, but the other three emotions have yet to be properly identified.

We’ll be sure to update this article when we learn more.