A batch of new rumors pertaining to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness have arrived online, and they point to three familiar MCU characters, who haven’t been linked with it before, showing up in the sequel. And if true, then the Scott Derrickson horror-flavored Marvel movie will tie into WandaVision even more directly than we thought.

These tidbits come our way via 4Chan, from a post that was quickly deleted but whose contents were also shared on Reddit. As such, take this all with a pinch of salt. According to the leak, though, Kat Dennings, Randall Park and Teyonah Parris will all be appearing in Doctor Strange 2, reprising their roles as Darcy Lewis, Jimmy Woo and the grown-up Monica Rambeau, respectively.

We already knew that Elizabeth Olsen would factor into the film as Scarlet Witch, but apparently these three supporting stars of WandaVision will also return. The leak claims that Parris will have the meatiest role as Monica as DS2 is said to introduce an alternate version of the character from another universe. In this world, her mother Maria became Captain Marvel and so Monica inherited her powers. This Monica is supposedly the one who’ll become Photon in the MCU.

The leak also claims that Strange will have to travel to a zombie-filled Earth in order to find some MacGuffin. Here, he’ll do battle with undead versions of his Avengers teammates. Namely, Zombie Cap, Zombie Iron Man, Zombie Hulk and even a zombie doppelganger of himself.

Again, this leak’s unverified at the moment but it’s not too hard to believe, as we know that WandaVision will do quite a bit to set-up the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But with the film not due out until May 7th, 2021, it may be a while before we learn just how connected the two will be. As always, though, watch this space for more.