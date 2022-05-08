‘Doctor Strange 2’ blows past ‘Eternals’ and ‘Shang-Chi’ at the global box office in 3 days

The 'Doctor Strange' sequel is already one of the pandemic's biggest hits, and it's only been out since Thursday evening.

We all knew that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was going to be a monster, but even then, Sam Raimi’s superhero sequel has gotten off to a box office start that can only be described as incredible.

After its first weekend in release, the 28th entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s big screen filmography has hauled in a mind-blowing $450 million, according to the latest estimates. To put things into perspective, Benedict Cumberbatch’s second solo outing has earned more in three days than Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Eternals managed during their entire theatrical runs.

While some may point to the pandemic as being a major factor, that didn’t prevent titles like Fast & Furious 9, No Time to Die, and of course Spider-Man: No Way Home, from flying substantially higher, so praise must be pointed squarely in the direction of the reality-hopping, mind-melting, and boundary-pushing PG-13 blockbuster.

Once again, the MCU has planted a flag at the summit of the cinematic mountain and dared anyone to come close. Bear in mind, Doctor Strange 2 has a clear run ahead of it for the next three weeks until Top Gun: Maverick arrives, so it’ll almost certainly be the second highest-grossing pandemic-era blockbuster by then, with the $902 million of China’s The Battle of Lake Changjin the number to beat.

Realistically, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness should be the top-earning title of 2022 within the next week and a half, with The Batman‘s $764 million set to be demolished in no time at all.