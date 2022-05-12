‘Doctor Strange 2’ fan creates custom funko pop for the film’s most horrifically adorable character

This article contains spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is full of memorable scenes, though perhaps the highlight comes in the finale. After being warned throughout the movie that ‘Deamwalking’ is a terrible idea, Strange is left with no choice but to use this darkest of dark magic in order to return to his universe and thwart Wanda.

Spoilers ahead.

The only problem is that there’s no Stephen Strange in that universe for him to inhabit. Well, no living one anyway. So, in the movie’s most bonkers moment, Strange leaps into the rotting corpse of ‘Defender Strange’ and jets off to take down Wanda.

This zombified superhero is Sam Raimi to the core and fans have taken him to heart. Since there’s very little merchandise centered around this version of Strange, fan YOURPANFLUTE took matters into their hands and created their custom Funko. Check it out:

It’s great work and we can’t help but feel that Funko is missing a trick by not featuring zombie Strange in their expansive range of MCU characters.

Sadly, Zombie Strange is by design a one-and-done version of the character as seeing that the Darkhold is now destroyed in every reality out there, Dreamwalking is no longer possible.

Still, the tease of Strange harnessing the Darkhold’s magic in the credits scenes indicates that there are weirder things to come, especially now that Charlize Theron’s Clea — Strange’s future wife and Dormammu’s niece in the comic books — has also joined the MCU.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now in theaters.