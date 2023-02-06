‘Doctor Strange 2’ fans aghast as gory concept art reveals the MCU character death we never wanted to see

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness lived up to the promise of providing a horror-focused spin on the MCU, but then what do you expect when you hire The Evil Dead‘s Sam Raimi and let him off the leash? The movie saw Scarlet Witch in full horror monster mode, didn’t skimp on body horror when dismantling the heroes of an alternative Earth, and concluded with Strange possessing his own rotting corpse.

Now it seems that the film could have gone one step further and killed off one of the most beloved MCU characters in a truly gruesome manner. Newly released art by Rob Bliss shows Benedict Wong’s affable Wong meeting a truly terrible fate:

Early concept art for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness reveals Wong’s gruesome death, presumably at the hands of the Scarlet Witch. pic.twitter.com/Y6Dxey5Pf6 — alias (@itsjustanx) February 5, 2023

MCU fans would have rioted if this happened on screen, though with Wong going on to appear in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, we suspect his death was nixed at a very early stage. Nonetheless, fans are breathing a sigh of relief that he dodged this Scarlet Witch-shaped bullet:

Glad this crap wasn't in the movie. That's would've disrespected Wong a lot. — Andrew Espinosa (@AndrewE05369452) February 5, 2023

Hands off Wong!

She can kill all the Stranges in the multiverse but please not Wong, they can vibe together to Beyonce. — Percy! 🧣🏳️‍🌈🧡💚💙 Dream Team 2k23 ✨ (@PercyNotTaken) February 5, 2023

Walk-out time:

I would’ve left the theater — ⵣ (@isfjdin) February 5, 2023

Would this have destroyed the Wanda fanbase?

The way wanda wouldnt have a fan base if they included won dying — honesy (@cowws3) February 5, 2023

Right now we don’t know when Wong will appear next in the MCU, though rumors have pegged him as playing a role in Disney Plus show Agatha: Coven of Chaos. As of right now, Wong remains the MCU’s Sorcerer Supreme, so expect him to appear in any big crossover events and in situations where magical shenanigans are afoot.

Here’s hoping he doesn’t spend too much time away, as despite being in Shang-Chi: Legend of the Ten Rings, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law we’re still very pleased to see him return.