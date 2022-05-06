‘Doctor Strange 2’ fans are pointing out a huge plot hole

The movie is pretty epic but it seems to be missing this one thing.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The day has arrived. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now in movie theaters nationwide, and fans are getting their first glimpse of the long-awaited next chapter in the story of the MCU’s most popular sorcerer. But many of them are leaving their local Cineplex scratching their heads. Despite the many, many Easter eggs and extras scattered throughout the Multiverse of Madness, there seems to be one that is notably missing.

Warning: spoilers follow below

While one star of Disney Plus’ WandaVision takes center stage in the film, one is nowhere to be found. In an early first act twist, it’s revealed that Wanda Maximoff, or rather her deadly and powerful alter ego, the Scarlet Witch, is actually the movie’s antagonist. She’s willing to do anything to find her “children” — who she created out of sheer will during the TV series, but who exist in many other versions in the multiverse. And yet, in every version we see, that universe’s Wanda is a single parent.

So where the heck is Vision?

Although the original Vision was destroyed — much to Wanda’s distress — at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, he was recreated in the prime MCU by agents of S.W.O.R.D. in WandaVision and later reawakened with full recall of his memories in the last episode by the version of the Vision created by Wanda’s magic.

The new Vision would appear to be tailor-made to show up and mitigate the circumstances of the film’s conflict with the Scarlet Witch. But director Sam Raimi apparently didn’t find the idea compelling (and to be fair, he certainly didn’t refrain from exploring many, many other rabbit holes of the MCU).

At the end of Multiverse of Madness, it seems as if Wanda has sacrificed herself for the greater good of the multiverse but, as any good comic book reader knows, death doesn’t necessarily mean you’re not going to end up in a sequel. Could a new series featuring Vision seeking to resurrect Wanda be in the making at Disney Plus? Are these two crazy kids ever going to get back together? And what about their occasionally super-powered children, who absolutely exist in the comics as the Young Avengers Wiccan and Speed?

As usual, MCU fans will just have to wait and see.