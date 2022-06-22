It looks like some unintended details of the costume for Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff are being noticed by fans after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness debuted on the streaming service Disney Plus.

“I’ve noticed that Wanda[‘s] suit is literally holding together with zip ties, the Reddit user u/JustMyBanana wrote on the r/MarvelStudios subreddit along with a rather convincing accompanying screenshot.

While we can’t 100 percent confirm the costume does indeed use zip ties, when you zoom in on the photo, it does look like a viable hypothesis at the very least.

One fan suggested there might be an in-universe explanation, after all the evil book that possesses Wanda in the film is called the Darkhold, after all.

Another fan admitted the mistake was “wild” but in the end “not super noticeable.”

One commentator speculated that even in a world of superheroes, the impressive strength of zip ties could still be pretty useful.

Even though the presence of zip ties may technically be a goof, we must admit it’s kind of endearing to see a possible costume mistake make its way into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. That’s because director Sam Raimi started out his film career using a lot of homemade filming techniques in his early horror films, which sometimes resulted in similar errors in his movies but always signaled there was plenty of heart behind the lens.

For instance, in Evil Dead II, a character who is possessed by a demon spins around near the ceiling in one scene, but you can clearly see a hole in the costume at one point, as the IMDb “Goofs” section of the movie’s page documents. You’d have to be an eagle-eyed viewer to catch the mistake, so noticing these minor details becomes a kind of inside Easter egg for fans of Raimi’s films. The fact that Multiverse of Madness has similar inside references by way of minor mistakes only serves to add to the lore of the director, almost as if such goofs are his calling card.

Watch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on Disney Plus now, and catch every imperfection in glorious 4K.