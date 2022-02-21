‘Doctor Strange 2’ fans hoping James McAvoy’s Professor X shows up
No franchise in the industry generates as much fervent speculation as the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and that’s becoming increasingly true for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as it edges closer to release, with the sheer volume of rumors and theories already close to reaching Spider-Man: No Way Home levels.
The internet blew a collective gasket when the first full-length trailer for Benedict Cumberbatch’s second solo outing featured the unmistakable tones of Patrick Stewart, and it’s a lucky coincidence that the veteran actor just so happens to be giving interviews left, right, and center as he hits the promotional circuit for Picard‘s second season.
However, Stewart did his best to deflect the speculation by claiming that people have been imitating his voice for 60 years, which has in turn led to even more scuttlebutt and wishful thinking that Multiverse of Madness may end up incorporating James McAvoy’s Charles Xavier as well.
Both actors to have played the patriarch of the X-Men had been relentlessly linked to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness dating back two years anyway, but Marvel Studios slammed a pretty big card on the table by dropping Stewart’s vocal cameo into the trailer.
That being said, Sam Raimi’s return to the superhero genre looks positively nuts, so it would be foolish to definitively rule the possibility of two variants in or out at this stage.