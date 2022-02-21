No franchise in the industry generates as much fervent speculation as the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and that’s becoming increasingly true for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as it edges closer to release, with the sheer volume of rumors and theories already close to reaching Spider-Man: No Way Home levels.

The internet blew a collective gasket when the first full-length trailer for Benedict Cumberbatch’s second solo outing featured the unmistakable tones of Patrick Stewart, and it’s a lucky coincidence that the veteran actor just so happens to be giving interviews left, right, and center as he hits the promotional circuit for Picard‘s second season.

However, Stewart did his best to deflect the speculation by claiming that people have been imitating his voice for 60 years, which has in turn led to even more scuttlebutt and wishful thinking that Multiverse of Madness may end up incorporating James McAvoy’s Charles Xavier as well.

‘My Son’ actor James McAvoy denies his rumored appearance as Charles Xavier in the upcoming Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness.



“Marvel will NOT return my calls.” pic.twitter.com/zTcPaKxC6b — anna 🌻 (@eternaIsx) February 20, 2022

James McAvoy was with a shaved head a month ago. If Doctor Strange 2 is a time displaced Xavier where he switches between the two every line, I'd be into that more. — Mike (@mikeisnt) February 16, 2022

what if it’s james mcavoy imitating patrick’s voice — char ❄️ (@cherikpoe) February 21, 2022

Fans want to see James McAvoy in #MultiverseOfMadness. pic.twitter.com/IIeEjBTCVD — Marvel & DC & star wars Updates (@FILMnews__) February 21, 2022

james mcavoy wakes up knowing his name became trending again pic.twitter.com/1SZw7X9DCW — elsa (@stolenbyfrozen) February 21, 2022

I want James McAvoy in the MCU, not as Xavier though… someone else. pic.twitter.com/yWZ6iVJuJS — Podcasts By Jeff (@PodcastsbyJeff) February 20, 2022

James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender & Sophie Turner as Professor X, Magneto & Jean Grey in the MCU pls — Want (@Killua_Strange) February 19, 2022

james mcavoy is trending… as he SHOULD pic.twitter.com/3XnAjgReGy — renée (@lvnacywraps) February 20, 2022

The irony of this all will be if it's James McAvoy Professor X impersonating his senior Professor X Sir Patrick Stewart 🤔 🤓 — Jarred Perez (@JRudeMysterio) February 19, 2022

Both actors to have played the patriarch of the X-Men had been relentlessly linked to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness dating back two years anyway, but Marvel Studios slammed a pretty big card on the table by dropping Stewart’s vocal cameo into the trailer.

That being said, Sam Raimi’s return to the superhero genre looks positively nuts, so it would be foolish to definitively rule the possibility of two variants in or out at this stage.