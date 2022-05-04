‘Doctor Strange 2’ fans lambasting Danny Elfman for re-using ‘Justice League’ score in the OST

It looks like there isn't much that separates 'Doctor Strange 2' and 'Justice League' as far as composer Danny Elfman is concerned.

Just as we were getting used to the idea that not every MCU movie needs to receive critical acclaim from reviewers, and that it’s okay for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to just be a decent movie, sharp-eared MCU fans realize that composer Danny Elfman may have dropped the movie’s original soundtrack.

As is customary, the Mouse House has released the OST for Doctor Strange 2 ahead of the movie’s premiere in theaters. After listening to the Sorcerer Supreme’s latest heroic motif, though, folks have recognized an undeniable similarity between one of the tracks and another from Joss Whedon’s Justice League.

Danny Elfman number 1 hack for reusing Josstice League music https://t.co/hBoHsoVg4T pic.twitter.com/l60YAtsonU — Shiv The Second (@ShivAtriedies) May 4, 2022

As if that weren’t enough to properly piss off most Marvel enthusiasts, it looks like the applauded composer has refused to incorporate anything from Michael Giacchino’s original motif, which had accompanied Strange’s character throughout his MCU arc.

The #MultiverseOfMadness OST just reminded me why I dislike Danny Elfman's music. His scores have been the same shit regurgitated over and over for the past 20+ years. His egotistic REFUSAL to utilise existing character motifs from prior films is also offputting. I hate him. pic.twitter.com/yw9TnT4ofz — 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐞 ⊗ 𝐎𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐧 (@uotunnson) May 3, 2022

I'm listening to Danny Elfman's score for Doctor Strange 2 and it does indeed slap but it sounds like he's almost entirely abandoned Giacchino's Doctor Strange theme *and* the harpsichord instrumentation which has followed Strange thru multiple movies!! I am deeply sad! WHY DANNY — Houston Coley (@blockbustedpod) May 4, 2022

Some users also don’t appreciate the composer going out of his way to trash Hans Zimmer’s work on The Dark Knight trilogy and claiming that there’s only one Batman theme, just for him to completely disregard the only theme that has ever been composed for Doctor Strange.

Danny Elfman went from "there's only one Batman theme and it's my theme" to completely abandoning pretty much the only Doctor Strange theme. What an egotistical hack lmao https://t.co/3hXJWOfqkE — Grayson (@KnightFleck) May 4, 2022

Elfman has always been revered as a veteran of the soundtrack domain, having worked on some of the most iconic scores in the past few decades, including Tim Burton’s Batman and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and Sam Raimi’s first two Spider-Man movies. Though if the current online reception is anything to go by, fans aren’t all that impressed with the award-winning songwriter’s MCU debut, and that’s putting it lightly.