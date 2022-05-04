‘Doctor Strange 2’ fans lambasting Danny Elfman for re-using ‘Justice League’ score in the OST

Just as we were getting used to the idea that not every MCU movie needs to receive critical acclaim from reviewers, and that it’s okay for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to just be a decent movie, sharp-eared MCU fans realize that composer Danny Elfman may have dropped the movie’s original soundtrack.
As is customary, the Mouse House has released the OST for Doctor Strange 2 ahead of the movie’s premiere in theaters. After listening to the Sorcerer Supreme’s latest heroic motif, though, folks have recognized an undeniable similarity between one of the tracks and another from Joss Whedon’s Justice League.
As if that weren’t enough to properly piss off most Marvel enthusiasts, it looks like the applauded composer has refused to incorporate anything from Michael Giacchino’s original motif, which had accompanied Strange’s character throughout his MCU arc.
Some users also don’t appreciate the composer going out of his way to trash Hans Zimmer’s work on The Dark Knight trilogy and claiming that there’s only one Batman theme, just for him to completely disregard the only theme that has ever been composed for Doctor Strange.
Elfman has always been revered as a veteran of the soundtrack domain, having worked on some of the most iconic scores in the past few decades, including Tim Burton’s Batman and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and Sam Raimi’s first two Spider-Man movies. Though if the current online reception is anything to go by, fans aren’t all that impressed with the award-winning songwriter’s MCU debut, and that’s putting it lightly.