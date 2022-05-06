‘Doctor Strange 2’ fans react to their first look at ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is stacked full of treats, though for many viewers the cherry on top is the first look at James Cameron’s hotly anticipated Avatar: The Way of Water. This will take us back to Pandora and the Na’vi for the first time in thirteen years, with Jake Sully and Neytiri facing a whole new aquatic adventure.

The moody and soulful trailer shows off Cameron’s underwater performance capture, some stunning visuals, and teases some big fights to come both on top of and under Pandora’s oceans. The general reaction seems positive about this long-in-the-making sequel:

I think more people were hyped about #AvatarTheWayOfWater Trailer than #DoctorStrange tonight & I’m not even exaggerating — Zach Pope (@popetheking) May 6, 2022

I know we’re all talking about #DoctorStrange , but did anyone else get hype from the #AvatarTheWayOfWater trailer? — DopeLobo (@DopeLobo_) May 6, 2022

Raising the bar, as always, is Mr. Cameron.

The quality on #Avatar2 teaser / trailer is amazing ! The best water simulation! Outstanding work ! Not shown that much action ! But Great ! Playing with #DoctorStrange movie ! #AvatarTheWayOfWater #DoctorStrange #MarvelStudios — Mahendra Reddy (@mahendra5489) May 6, 2022

Got to see the #AvatarTheWayOfWater trailer in front of #DoctorStrange today. Definitely looks stunning. Michael Scott’s me. pic.twitter.com/NwbC3IGup2 — Karthik C. Selvakumar (@vazhkai) May 6, 2022

Is 3D even a thing anymore?

Saw #AvatarTheWayOfWater trailer before DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS.



That looks very pretty.

I sure do hope they have Non-3D screenings of it. pic.twitter.com/rIT3mONvOy — He Who Walks Behind The Aisles (@RandyOfAFTimes) May 6, 2022

Better than the main attraction.

Multiverse of Midness more like it.



Some great moments, some genuine horror but felt a bit emotionally lacking at time.



8/10



Now that Avatar: The Way of Water trailer… 10/10#doctorstrangeinthemultiverseofmadness #doctorstrange #wanda #avatarthewayofwater pic.twitter.com/S44xQyB6VG — Jack C. Critchley (@Captainjjb84) May 6, 2022

The #AvatarTheWayOfWater trailer that played in 3D during my showing of #DoctorStrange was BREATHTAKING…no hyperbole…from the first frame to the last I was blown away…best thing from that whole showing for me tbh sorry MCU but Im out…can’t wait till December @officialavatar — Gerry Gomez (@GerryG1990) May 6, 2022

I'll say this….

In my sold out 10pm screening, the AVATAR 2 trailer got a bigger reaction than ANYTHING that happens in Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. — BRYan (@Renovatio430) May 6, 2022

Some are a little more skeptical:

The worst part of Multiverse of Madness was that I had to sit through an Avatar 2 trailer. Looks mid af, just like the first one lol — Xav | In the Multiverse of Madness (@starwarsmcu) May 6, 2022

Just curious for those who’s seen #MultiverseofMadness, did you give a shit about the Avatar 2 trailer? It genuinely looks like a flop and looks incredibly basic/boring — Derin (@DiscordDerin) May 5, 2022

Only bad thing about Multiverse of Madness I can think of was being forced to watch a trailer for Avatar 2 before hand, which is going to impact my opinion of the film significantly — WhyAmIHere (@WhyamIhereZH) May 5, 2022

So far The Way of Water trailer is exclusively attached to Multiverse of Madness, with Disney perhaps hoping for a faint echo of the way The Phantom Menace trailer boosted the box office of Meet Joe Black. Realistically those days are long gone, so we can probably expect this trailer to land online imminently (early next week if not sooner).

There’s a lot of money riding on Avatar: The Way of Water, with subsequent sequels arriving in 2024, 2026, and 2028. Only time will tell if they get even close to the global success of the first movie, though history shows us that it’s not a smart idea to bet against James Cameron films breaking box office records.

Avatar: The Way of Water will hit theaters on December 16.