‘Doctor Strange 2’ fans react to their first look at ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is stacked full of treats, though for many viewers the cherry on top is the first look at James Cameron’s hotly anticipated Avatar: The Way of Water. This will take us back to Pandora and the Na’vi for the first time in thirteen years, with Jake Sully and Neytiri facing a whole new aquatic adventure.
The moody and soulful trailer shows off Cameron’s underwater performance capture, some stunning visuals, and teases some big fights to come both on top of and under Pandora’s oceans. The general reaction seems positive about this long-in-the-making sequel:
Raising the bar, as always, is Mr. Cameron.
Is 3D even a thing anymore?
Better than the main attraction.
Some are a little more skeptical:
So far The Way of Water trailer is exclusively attached to Multiverse of Madness, with Disney perhaps hoping for a faint echo of the way The Phantom Menace trailer boosted the box office of Meet Joe Black. Realistically those days are long gone, so we can probably expect this trailer to land online imminently (early next week if not sooner).
There’s a lot of money riding on Avatar: The Way of Water, with subsequent sequels arriving in 2024, 2026, and 2028. Only time will tell if they get even close to the global success of the first movie, though history shows us that it’s not a smart idea to bet against James Cameron films breaking box office records.
Avatar: The Way of Water will hit theaters on December 16.