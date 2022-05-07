‘Doctor Strange 2’ lands second-worst MCU CinemaScore ever

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness received a B+ CinemaScore, which is tied for second-worst of all MCU films.

Earning a B, 2021’s Eternals is the MCU’s biggest loser, while 2011’s Thor had sole possession of second-worst until Doctor Strange 2 matched its B+ score. All other MCU films have at least an A-, with classics like 2008’s Iron Man, 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier, 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy, 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron, and 2016’s Doctor Strange receiving an A. The highest score, an A+, belongs to 2012’s The Avengers, 2018’s Black Panther, 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, and 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Unlike other movie review aggregates, CinemaScore collects ratings from theatergoers:

CinemaScore’s movie research brings the opinions of theatre audiences into the public arena. On opening night around the country, CinemaScore polls moviegoers for their opinions on new movie releases. Audience members fill out ballot cards right at the theatre, grading a movie A to F and providing demographic information. CinemaScore uses this direct balloting approach to establish a movie’s grade—its overall ‘CinemaScore.’

Thus, theatrical atmosphere may factor higher than artistic merit in a CinemaScore, which explains why MCU films normally score so well — with Doctor Strange 2 as an exception.

The film is doing slightly better on Rotten Tomatoes, but, at 75 percent fresh, it still ranks among the five worst MCU films.

Give Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness your own rating as it hits theaters across the country.