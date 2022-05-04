‘Doctor Strange 2’ predicted for $300 million global opening

The next chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is expected to be a big deal.

Things are looking extremely positive for Disney and Marvel as their latest film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is predicted to make $300 million during its global opening.

Reinvigorating the box office season that wasn’t present during the pandemic, according to a report by Deadline the film is predicted to do big numbers both domestically and abroad.

According to the report, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to garner between $160 to $180 million during its opening in the United States. This is thanks to the film getting the widest release since the pandemic, opening at 4,400 theaters across the country.

Overseas the movie is also predicted to do well and draw in another $140 million, making the predicted opening earnings more than $300 million around the globe. If successful, this will make the Doctor Strange sequel the second-largest opening since the pandemic began with the biggest coming from Sony and Marvel last December with Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In many ways, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is a sequel to No Way Home as it will pick up directly after and build upon the events that took place in the latest Spider-Man film. The movie is also heavily influenced by the Disney Plus series WandaVision and Loki.

Some critics have had the chance to see the film and it’s currently charting on Rotten Tomatoes with a 79 percent rating. Fans will get their chance to see the movie when it launches in theaters on May 6.