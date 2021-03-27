Doctor Strange 2 Will Reportedly Feature Characters From [SPOILERS]

By the time the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Eternals finally arrives in November, whether it’s as a theatrical exclusive or a Disney Plus Premier Access hybrid release, there’s a distinct possibility that director Chloe Zhao will have picked up at least one Academy Award.

The filmmaker wrote, directed and produced Nomadland, which is the current frontrunner for the biggest prizes at the upcoming Oscars ceremony having already scooped Best Picture in the drama category, Best Director and Best Screenplay at the Golden Globes, and that could result in an uptick in box office takings as the snootier arthouse crowd would no doubt be interested to see how Zhao fares at the helm of a mega budget comic book blockbuster.

Shooting on Eternals wrapped in February of last year, but we’re still waiting to see an official image never mind a trailer, while the various plot synopses revealed have been intentionally vague. The cosmic epic lands on the big screen just four months before Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, though, and there are going to be some crossovers between them according to insider Daniel Richtman, with the tipster noting that characters from Zhao’s movie will appear in the Sorcerer Supreme’s sequel. However, he doesn’t offer up any further details than that.

Unfortunately, we’ll have no clue how Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is shaping up for sure until the credits fade on Spider-Man: No Way Home this December, but nobody loves indulging in a bit of cross-brand synergy more than Kevin Feige, and with so many alternate realities in play, nothing can be definitively ruled out at this stage. Suffice it to say, there’ll be a lot going on in Sam Raimi’s upcoming MCU debut.