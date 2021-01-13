Doctor Strange 2 Will Reportedly Feature Vampires And Werewolves

Marvel fans were ecstatic when it was announced that Sam Raimi was helming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, as it marks his first time directing a superhero movie since his successful Spider-Man trilogy. It’s possible that the studio hired him for the gig more because of his mastery of the horror genre than his experience with comic book heroics, though, if a new rumor is to be believed.

Insider Daniel Richtman has shared a fresh bit of intel that he’s heard on his Patreon page and claims that Marvel wants to really dig into the horror potential of the reality-bending sequel, meaning that bonafide supernatural creatures will feature. Namely, Richtman says that vampires and werewolves will appear in Doctor Strange 2.

It’s easy to guess why the studio might be interested in vampires showing up in this flick, too. As we know, the Marvel universe’s premiere vampire hunter Blade is due to get his own MCU movie soon, with Mahershala Ali in the role. It might be a bit much if the bloodsucking undead were suddenly dropped into the franchise out of nowhere, though, so it makes sense to set up their existence in an earlier film prior to the Daywalker’s introduction.

As for the inclusion of werewolves, this might get fans wondering whether another supernatural hero, Werewolf By Night, could be on his way to the screen, too. There’ve been rumors pointing to this before, after all, so you never know. Either way, both monsters should fit pretty naturally into Doctor Strange 2, as the film was always promised to have horror leanings thanks to starring Nightmare as the main villain.

Of course, we shouldn’t expect R-rated scares or anything, as it’ll be PG-13 as usual, but the promise that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness could feature a major horror bent makes it even more of a must-see movie.