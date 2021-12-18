‘Doctor Strange 2’ reshoots adding old and new characters alike

Loki may have cracked the door open, but Spider-Man: No Way Home has booted the gates of the multiverse wide open, roping in a procession of villains from alternate realities to do battle with Tom Holland’s Peter Parker.

This will of course present serious problems for Benedict Cumberbatch’s Master of the Mystical Arts in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, with the former surgeon set to do stave off all sorts of threats from any number of realities, with Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch along for the ride and quite possibly the villain of the piece.

Sam Raimi’s Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel has been undergoing reshoots that could generously be described as extensive, but The Hollywood Reporter offers that not only is the finish line in sight, but both old and new MCU favorites alike may have potentially been added into the mix.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Hi-Res Images Showcase Doctor Strange 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

While names are not divulged, the mere concept of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness means that nobody or nothing can be ruled out, especially when No Way Home has upped the ante significantly in terms of surprise guests.

The most recent solo projects for Toms Holland and Hiddleston have reportedly inspired Marvel to take things up a level, which bodes well for the movie living up to both its title and potential when it comes to theaters in May 2022.