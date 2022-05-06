Just in case you were one of the three people that were going to leave beforehand.

Benedict Wong hinted at his involvement in a post-credits scene in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in an incredibly unconventional way – an ad for laundry detergent.

Earlier this week, the actor tweeted, “Real fans watch until the post-credits scene,” followed by the tags #DoctorStrange, #MultiversOfMadness, and #TideAd.

While the first two are self-explanatory, the third refers to a commercial for Tide in which his character (also called Wong) appears, indicating that it may tie into the post-credits scene.

Warning: Spoilers to follow.

While staying until the end of Doctor Strange 2 will give you not one but two post-credits scenes, unfortunately, neither of them star Wong.

Regardless, Wong can take solace in his inclusion in a different film’s post-credits scene. After the credits start rolling in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Wong organizes a conference with Shang-Chi, Katy, Bruce Banner, and Captain Marvel, through which they discover that the titular rings are acting as a beacon. Like Doctor Strange 2, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings also contains two post-credits scenes.

Be a “real fan” and stay until the very end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is in theaters now.