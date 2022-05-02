‘Doctor Strange 2’ Star Reveals if He Was Snapped by Thanos

Chiwetel Ejiofor has answered a question about Baron Mordo’s history since his last appearance in Doctor Strange, revealing his fate during the Thanos snap from Avengers: Infinity War ahead of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Mordo is set to make just his second Marvel Cinematic Universe appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and his six-year gap from films has triggered many questions. Ejiofor has helped fill in the blanks and confirmed his character was not snapped by Thanos – unlike titular hero Doctor Strange.

Speaking to Total Film magazine, Ejiofor said Mordo was “was definitely engaged in that time”. The intervening years didn’t do much to sway the character from his “too many sorcerers” stance from the first film, however.

“That break with Strange has implications.”

Ejiofor also teased that Mordo’s viewpoint had been strengthened in universe, in the wake of WandaVision’s Westview fiasco with Scarlet Witch.

“The concerns in the MCU have all expanded, but in some ways Mordo’s concerns have gathered momentum. The nature of what he has been talking about has come to pass, in many ways. I think it’s a totally justified quest, and we’ll continue to see this dichotomy between somebody who is still holding a fraternal connection to Stephen Strange, and somebody who does think about the bigger picture.”

Mordo’s return in Multiverse of Madness doesn’t have him pegged down as a clear villain or hero – but the plot synopsis does tease a “former friend” who gets entangled with Strange. Whether or not that is Mordo or Wanda Maximoff is yet to be seen.

Doctor Strange 2 is set to debut in cinemas on May 6.